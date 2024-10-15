651 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

