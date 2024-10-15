5,960 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 51,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.74 and a 12-month high of $227.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

