5,339 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Exelon by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

