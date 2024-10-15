4,814 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 4,130,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,893. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.