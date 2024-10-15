469 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RL opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

