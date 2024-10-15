400 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.14.

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.08. 154,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.69. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

