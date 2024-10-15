3,671 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

