3,394 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.87.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
