3,394 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.