2,787 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,917,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

