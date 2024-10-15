2,234 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

