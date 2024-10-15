20,000 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 381,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

