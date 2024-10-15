2,000 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 57,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR stock opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $109.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

