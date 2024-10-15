1,653 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Tesla by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.8% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,677,000 after buying an additional 197,839 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.28. 41,268,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,926,172. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $699.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

