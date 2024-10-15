1,636 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

