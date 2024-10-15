126,530 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Bought by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 368.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 200,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

