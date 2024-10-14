ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 1,320,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,117,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZIM
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 7.3 %
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.51%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,226.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 317,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $5,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
