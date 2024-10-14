Zcash Price Hits $36.99 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $36.99 or 0.00056157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $603.96 million and $80.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00034921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

