Zcash Price Hits $36.20 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.20 or 0.00054688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $591.07 million and $81.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

