YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ YYGH opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. YY Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

