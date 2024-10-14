Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 3,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 115,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Youdao Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Youdao worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.