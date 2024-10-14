Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 3,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 115,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
The stock has a market capitalization of $597.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
