Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Tops One Day Volume of $500,766.42

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $500,766.42 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00253121 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 855,928,609 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 855,928,609.4830743. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07692448 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $490,383.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

