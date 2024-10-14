Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $160.77 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $160.77 million and $42.52 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $29.21 or 0.00044355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00258575 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,503,387 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,503,387.29204774. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 29.4305001 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $44,539,705.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

