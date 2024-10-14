Worldcoin (WLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $423.33 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $423.33 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,177,574 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 531,962,855.5172006 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.31013702 USD and is up 12.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $354,081,286.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

