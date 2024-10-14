Woodstock Corp Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,070,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,129.78 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,006.79.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,165.75.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

