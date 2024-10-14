Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYK opened at $355.60 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.84 and a 200 day moving average of $342.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

