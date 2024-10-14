Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 68.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,447,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 53.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.3 %

FLS opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.