Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Woodstock Corp owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,187.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,075.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,190.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

