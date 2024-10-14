WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $61.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,343. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in WNS by 39.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 8.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 347,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after buying an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

