WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 29542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

