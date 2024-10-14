WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

GTR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

