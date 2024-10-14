Wirtual Price Reaches $0.0007 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $0.84 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

