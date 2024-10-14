Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wipro were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wipro by 48.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.37 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investec lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

