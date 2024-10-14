Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 18,685 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Eaton by 29.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 154,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 62.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 254.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $341.39 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.72 and a 200-day moving average of $315.60.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.