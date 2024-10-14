Willis Investment Counsel Invests $234,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

