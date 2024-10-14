Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

