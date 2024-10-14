Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

