Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 9,242 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WAT opened at $357.97 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.14 and its 200-day moving average is $324.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.