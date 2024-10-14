Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 185 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 81.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $235.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $238.48.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

