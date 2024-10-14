Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 92,326 shares.The stock last traded at $43.33 and had previously closed at $43.18.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a market cap of $614.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,237.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,237.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $1,105,451. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

