WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHFCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.41.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

