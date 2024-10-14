Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

