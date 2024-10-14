Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of WINC stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.