Wells Fargo & Company Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.31. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.