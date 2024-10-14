Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $31,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.27. 156,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average of $335.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

