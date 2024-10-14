Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 57,628 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,628 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.31. 3,541,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268,737. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

