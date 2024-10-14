Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 278,776 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 278,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,386,000. F5 accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,855 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.11. 188,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $224.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

