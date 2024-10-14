Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.09 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,666 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.50% of Post worth $34,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 51.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Post by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.16. 50,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,144. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.