Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $832,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,671. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

