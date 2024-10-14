Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 7,298 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $51,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $196.40. 416,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

