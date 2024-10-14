WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

